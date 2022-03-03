This Restaurant Has The Best Pasta In Tennessee

When you think of amazing pasta, you probably imagine Italian villages and bistro tables along cobblestone streets with the best food can ask for. While Italy may be the Land of Pasta, you don't have to fly to cross the ocean to find an amazing dish – sometimes the best meals can be found closer to home.

According to Eat This, Not That!, "From the classics like homemade ravioli to unique squid ink pasta, the pasta-bilities are endless when it comes to America's favorite carb." To determine the list, the site found the restaurant with the highest number of ratings and used reviews and star ratings to find the most popular pasta dish.

So which restaurant in Tennessee has the best pasta in the state?

PennePazze

According to the list, Nashville's PennePazze serves the best pasta in Tennessee, with its Amatriciana dish named the best of the best. Tagliatelle tossed with tomato sauce, pancetta, garlic and onion, topped with olive oil and pecorino cheese, combines for a tasty explosion of flavor. One reviewer said they "did not expect this much flavor from a pasta dish" and that it might the best pasta they have ever had.

PennePazze is located at 3836 Charlotte Avenue in the L&L Market in Nashville.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best pasta dish in Tennessee:

"Try signature dish and fan favorite, the Amatriciana, for a simple but unforgettable pasta experience at PennePazze. ... With housemade tomato sauce, fresh pancetta, and a combination of spices, this classic Italian dish is guaranteed to blow your mind."

