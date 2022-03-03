Your Complete Guide To Thunder Over Louisville 2022

After a two year hiatus, Thunder Over Louisville is back for 2022. Courier Journal reported that the event is making its "triumphant return" to Louisville's Waterfront Park for its 33rd year.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's event:

Theme

This year's theme is "The Legend Returns." KDF president Matt Gibson said, "After a two-year hiatus, 'The Legend Returns,' to the Waterfront and we're so excited. The Louisville waterfront is one of the best venues for an airshow and fireworks in the country."

Sponsors

The 2022 event is sponsored bu Caesars Southern Indiana, Humana, LG&E, Meijer, and UPS.

When

Thunder Over Louisville 2022 will be held on Saturday, April 23rd. The air show begins at 3 p.m. and the fireworks show is expected to start sometime around 9 p.m.

Where

The event will be held at its traditional location at Louisville's Waterfront Park, 129 River Road.

Other ways To Watch

For anyone not wanting to see the show in person can watch it on WLKY.

Here's a lineup of 2022 Kentucky Derby Festival events beginning later this month: