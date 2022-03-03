Your Complete Guide To Thunder Over Louisville 2022
By Ginny Reese
March 3, 2022
After a two year hiatus, Thunder Over Louisville is back for 2022. Courier Journal reported that the event is making its "triumphant return" to Louisville's Waterfront Park for its 33rd year.
Here's everything you need to know about this year's event:
Theme
This year's theme is "The Legend Returns." KDF president Matt Gibson said, "After a two-year hiatus, 'The Legend Returns,' to the Waterfront and we're so excited. The Louisville waterfront is one of the best venues for an airshow and fireworks in the country."
Sponsors
The 2022 event is sponsored bu Caesars Southern Indiana, Humana, LG&E, Meijer, and UPS.
When
Thunder Over Louisville 2022 will be held on Saturday, April 23rd. The air show begins at 3 p.m. and the fireworks show is expected to start sometime around 9 p.m.
Where
The event will be held at its traditional location at Louisville's Waterfront Park, 129 River Road.
Other ways To Watch
For anyone not wanting to see the show in person can watch it on WLKY.
Here's a lineup of 2022 Kentucky Derby Festival events beginning later this month:
- Macy's Spring Fashion Show: March 31
- Zoeller Pump Touring Parade: April 2
- Fillies Derby Ball and Coronation: April 9
- Republic Bank BourbonVille: April 14
- Stock Yards Bank $1 Million Hole-in-One Golf Contest: April 14-24
- PNC Tour de Lou: April 16
- They’re Off! Luncheon: April 22
- Thunder Over Louisville: April 23
- Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville and the Chow Wagon: April 28-May 6
- Great BalloonFest: April 29-30
- GE Appliances miniMarathon & Marathon: April 30
- NPC Derby Championships: April 30
- Zoeller Pump Pegasus Parade: May 1
- Great Bed Races: May 2
- Kentucky Proud WineFest: May 3
- Liberty Financial Great Steamboat Race: May 4
- Festival Day at the Downs: May 5
- Derby Eve Jam: May 6