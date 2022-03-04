Iconic Charlotte Mural Mistakenly Destroyed

According to WCNC, the mural has been a feature of the NoDa neighborhood since it was commissioned as a Stella Artois mural. When the company moved out of the building on the corner of East 35th and North Davidson streets, Rain repainted it to better suit his neighborhood, with a lotus flower in the center and "Charlotte" spelled out in large block letters.

While his hard work was covered up this week, he isn't allowing the mistake to get him down.

"Honestly it's almost a little poetic considering the lotus mural and the icon of the lotus flower is symbolic of the neighborhood in the idea of growth and change," he said. "So perhaps in a way, it was a small blessing and reflective of the nature of Noda as a growing neighborhood."

Rain said he has already been in contact with the parties involved to potentially repaint the wall with a brand new design.

"I'm looking forward to creating another special mural for the neighborhood soon," he said. "I love my hood, and I hope that the creativity and creatives that has made it thrive is never erased."