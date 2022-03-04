North Carolina Student Hospitalized Following Attack At Track Practice

A student in North Carolina was seriously injured Thursday (March 3) afternoon after being attacked during track practice.

An 18-year-old Roanoke Rapids High School student was stabbed multiple times while during practice at Manning Elementary School on Park Avenue, WRAL reports. According to police, the high school students were using Manning's track for practice when the victim was attacked by another teen who was not part of the practice. The teen was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 16-year-old student, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody in connection to the attack and could face charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Police believe the assault stemmed from a dispute between the teens.

Julie Thompson, the district's superintendent, issued a statement praising the quick actions of staff and students in the wake of the assault.

"I want to commend our coaches, staff, and students on the track team for their quick response and compassionate actions to call 911 and be able to get the student victim help," said Thompson. "Our local police, fire, and EMS responded quickly, and once again, I am thankful for their care of us and our district and our close proximity to them."

Thompson added that while the attack happened on Manning's track, "there was at no time a threat to elementary students and/or staff."

As of Friday afternoon, the victim remained in serious but stable condition. The extent of his injuries are unknown.