North Carolina Parent Charged After Threatening To Kill Students On Bus

A North Carolina parent is facing charges after reportedly storming onto a school bus and threatening to kill middle school students.

Bilqis Jarido was arrested and charged after authorities say she threatened students on a Johnston County school bus last week, WRAL reports.

According to the news outlet, the threats were captured on video. The parent, believed to be Jarido, was seen boarding the bus near Meadow Loop Drive, screaming profanities at the driver and students. She was reportedly angry that her daughter was being bullied on the bus. School officials told WRAL they couldn't comment on the issue.

"You are messing with the wrong [expletive] kid," she said. "I will break your face." At one point, she yells, "I will kill everybody."

Johnston County Sheriff's Office officials said the bus driver asked the woman several times to leave the bus. As she got angrier, the driver eventually got all of the students off of the bus.

Jarido is facing several charges including trespassing, communicating threats and disorderly conduct. She was released on a $1,000 bond and the condition that she doesn't go near a school bus. She has two additional court dates later this month.

Following Jarido's arrest, school leaders issued a statement praising the bus driver's actions and reiteration their priority in keeping students safe.

"Student safety is our district's number one priority, and we are extremely thankful to all of those who assist us in keeping our students safe on a daily basis," the statement reads. "We also commend our bus driver for the hard work that she does each day, for her composure, and for the exemplary way she handled herself during this situation."