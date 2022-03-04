These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Utah

What was the inspiration behind your name? Were you named after a loved one? A celebrity? Or was your named picked out of a hat? A list?

Whether your name is a tradition in your family or if you're looking to start a new one, the same names continue to pop up. Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names in each state using Social Security data from 2020. Ties were broken by using the name's highest ranking since 2000.

In the United States, the most popular boy name is Liam — and it has been for the past four years — followed by Noah, Oliver, Elijah and William. For the girls, Olivia is the most popular, followed by Emma, Ava, Charlotte and Sophia.

In Utah, here are the 15 most popular boy names:

Oliver William Liam Jack Henry Lincoln James Noah Owen Benjamin Theodore Hudson Jackson Brooks Luke

Here are the 15 most popular girl names:

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Evelyn Lucy Hazel Harper Ellie Ava Nora Mia Scarlett Sophia Avery

To see the rest of the most popular baby names in Utah, click here for the boys and here for the girls.