This Is The Richest Town In Utah

Don't lie, we've all done it – driving through affluent neighborhoods in your area gaping at the enormous mansions and immense front lawns and dreaming of what could be.

Do you ever wonder what the richest part of your state is, though? Stacker compiled a list of the richest towns in all 50 states. Here's how Stacker came up with the list:

Locations are ranked by the median household income, with ties broken by the percentage of people annually earning more than $200,000. Any towns with a population smaller than 1,000 people were omitted. Additionally, the U.S. Census Bureau’s statistics do not show specific median incomes or earnings beyond $250,000 so those numbers are designated as $250,000+. Towns the Census Bureau labels census-designated places were also excluded for every state except Hawaii.

Stacker added the majority of these wealthy cities were largely spared by the economic downturn brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. That's because "the majority of these towns are fueled by the health care industry, education, finance, manufacturing, and real estate," instead of industries like airlines, oil, gas, auto parts and restaurants.

In Utah, the richest town is Highland, located in Utah County about 30 miles south of Salt Lake City. Here's some of the data provided by Stacker:

Median household income: $139,453 (103% more than U.S. median income)

Households earning over $200,000: 1,030 (23.4% of households)

Median earnings for workers: $39,359 (male: $117,730; female: $44,950)

Civilian population with health insurance: 95.9%

Unemployment rate: 3.3%

Families with income below poverty level: 2.2%

Highland City, Utah, is a highly educated community just outside of Salt Lake City. In fact, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 98% of the community has graduated high school, and 61% has earned a bachelor’s degree or higher. The highest-paying jobs in Highland City, according to Data USA, are information; utilities; and professional, scientific, and technical services.

To read Stacker's full report of the richest towns in the United States, click here.