This Utah City Is One Of The Best In The US For Live Music

As live music trickles back into our lives, a real estate website begs the question: What are the best music cities in the United States? Whether it's country or rock or electronic, the city you're itching to move to or currently reside in has its specialty. But where can you find the best?

Clever, a real estate site, compiled a list of the best music cities in the U.S. in 2022. To generate this list, Clever used criteria including Google Trends scores, average concert ticket prices, the number of small music venues, the cost of a monthly concert outing, how many music festivals are scheduled nearby, the number of working musicians and their average wage.

At the top of the list, unsurprisingly, is Nashville, the music capital of the U.S. Not only does Clever list the best cities for live music, but it also lists the worst — aka the cities that still have live music, but they might be charging too much or might not have enough small music venues.

Salt Lake City comes in at No. 6. Here's what Clever had to say about one of the best cities in the U.S. for live music:

Salt Lake City ranks No. 1 across all music genres in our Google Trends analysis. SLC residents are passionate about everything from punk to show tunes!

An audience for any genre, Salt Lake City is a great space for musical artists. SLC is home to 25 career musicians per 100,000 people – over 50% more per capita than other metro areas – and ticket prices ($122) that run cheaper than 52% of the other cities in our study.

Here's a look at the top 10 best music cities in the U.S., according to Clever:

Nashville, Tennessee Indianapolis, Indiana Portland, Oregon Austin, Texas Raleigh, North Carolina Salt Lake City, Utah St. Louis, Missouri San Francisco, California Seattle, Washington Buffalo, New York

Here are the 10 worst music cities in the U.S.:

Miami, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada Houston, Texas San Antonio, Texas Dallas, Texas Atlanta, Georgia Jacksonville, Florida New York, New York Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Phoenix, Arizona

You can read Clever's full report here.