This Is The Best Bakery In Arizona

I think that we can all agree that there is nothing better than fresh baked goods. From cakes and doughnuts to loaves of bread and pastries, there no possible way you can go wrong.

Thankfully, there are tons of talented bakers all over the state offering up some of the most delicious baked goods around. But who has the best?

Mashed compiled a list of each state's best bakery. The website states, "Each state is home to a multitude of bakeries, but there are a few that stand out, offering the flakiest pastries, the most beautiful breads, or even the most innovative concoctions. By scouring reviews, looking through awards, and, of course, a bit of eating of our own, we've put together a guide showcasing the best bakery in every state."

According to Mashed, the best bakery in Arizona is Squarz Bakery & Cafe in Tempe. What makes it so special? The website explains:

"It might be surprising that this bakery is tucked away in a strip mall in Tempe, but don't knock it until you've tried it. The business started out with sales at a farmers market, but as people took note, it continued to expand. Now, everything from lemon croissants to mini shepherd's hand pies is on the menu. And while the menu is vast, there's one item that Squarz is known for — the caramelized croissant. Also known as kouign amann, one reviewer even said that this flaky pastry was worth readjusting their entire life for."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best bakery.