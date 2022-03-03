These Are The 10 Best High Schools In Utah

There are nearly 24,000 public high schools in the United States — but which one is the best?

Stacker compiled a list of the 10 best high schools in Utah using rankings from Niche. To rank the best schools, Niche used reviews from students and parents and data from the U.S. Department of Education. They also used test scores, college data and ratings from Niche users. Niche has separate rankings for public and private high schools, but Stacker grabbed data from both lists to find the best 10 in the state of Utah. Five of the 10 on the list are private schools.

Here's a look at the best high schools in Utah:

The Waterford School* in Sandy (Enrollment: 1,025) Rowland Hall* in Salt Lake City (Enrollment: 976) Karl G. Maeser Preparatory Academy in Lindon (Enrollment: 634) Wasatch Academy* in Mt. Pleasant (Enrollment: 203) No. Ut. Academy for Math Engineering & Science in Nuames (Enrollment: 727) Judge Memorial Catholic High School* in Salt Lake City (Enrollment: 720) Juan Diego Catholic High School* in Draper (Enrollment: 770) Utah County Academy of Sciences in Orem (Enrollment: 605) Itineris Early College High School in West Jordan (Enrollment: 407) Beehive Science & Technology Academy in Sandy (Enrollment: 315)

*denotes private school

To read the full report, click here.