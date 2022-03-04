This Miami Beach Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Florida

Sometimes, you can't help but crave carbs. If you're hankering for pasta, there's no shortage of Italian restaurants around.

What's great about these dishes are the endless pasta-bilities (sorry), from classic penne and ravioli to squid ink dishes. It's not just the star of the dish that gets people excited. Customers also consider the various ingredients that come with pasta -- the sauce, the garnishes, the proteins. Yum!

With that said, where can you find the best pasta in Florida? According to Eat This, Not That, you should head over to...

Pane & Vino!

Here's what writers said about la trattoria:

"At Pane & Vino, what you see is what you get—literally. With pasta made fresh in the window, there's no questioning the quality of your dishes. Try their top dish of Spaghetti alla Ruota, prepared in a giant cheese wheel and served piping hot. 'We celebrated our anniversary and I decided to try spaghetti alla ruota, which is the specialty of the house. Let me just say, I'm still dreaming of that dish to date,' writes one satisfied patron."