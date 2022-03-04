This Portland Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Oregon

By Zuri Anderson

March 4, 2022

Rigatoni bolognese with fresh mozarella and basil
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes, you can't help but crave carbs. If you're hankering for pasta, there's no shortage of Italian restaurants around.

What's great about these dishes are the endless pasta-bilities (sorry), from classic penne and ravioli to squid ink dishes. It's not just the star of the dish that gets people excited. Customers also consider the various ingredients that come with pasta -- the sauce, the garnishes, the proteins. Yum!

With that said, where can you find the best pasta in Oregon? According to Eat This, Not That, you should head over to...

Grassa!

Here's what writers said about this neat restaurant:

"With a whopping 332 raving reviews dedicated to Grassa's pork belly mac and cheese, it would be a crime not to declare it the most popular dish. 'Get it! Don't think about it, get it,' writes one persuasive reviewer. You don't have to tell us twice!"

Taking a closer look at their menu, you can also enjoy some carbonara, rigatoni, cauliflower campanelle, butternut squash ravioli, New Haven clam pasta (a new arrival), and more!

Grassa has several locations across Portland, and the full list is here. All locations are available for dine-in, but some do takeout while others do curbside pickup.

Click here for more neat restaurants serving up pasta in the U.S.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.