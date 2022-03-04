This Restaurant Has The Best Pasta In North Carolina

When you think of amazing pasta, you probably imagine Italian villages and bistro tables along cobblestone streets with the best food can ask for. While Italy may be the Land of Pasta, you don't have to fly to cross the ocean to find an amazing dish – sometimes the best meals can be found closer to home.

According to Eat This, Not That!, "From the classics like homemade ravioli to unique squid ink pasta, the pasta-bilities are endless when it comes to America's favorite carb." To determine the list, the site found the restaurant with the highest number of ratings and used reviews and star ratings to find the most popular pasta dish.

So which restaurant in North Carolina has the best pasta in the state?

Little Mama's

According to the list, Charlotte's Little Mama's serves the best pasta in North Carolina, with its penne alla vodka named the best of the best. Penne pasta and pancetta tossed in a pepper vodka and spicy tomato cream sauce all combine for a tasty explosion of flavor.

Little Mama's is located at 4521 Sharon Road in Charlotte.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best pasta in North Carolina:

"Little Mama's has been the go-to Italian joint in Charlotte since 1992. The most popular dish? Penne alla Vodka with homemade noodles and sautéed pancetta tossed in a spicy tomato cream sauce. ... If you still have room for a sweet treat post-pasta, make sure to pick up some fresh cannoli!"

