This Seattle Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

March 4, 2022

Penne pasta with spinach, sun dried tomatoes and chicken, sprinkled with parmesan cheese and fresh parsley on a ceramic plate
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes, you can't help but crave carbs. If you're hankering for pasta, there's no shortage of Italian restaurants around.

What's great about these dishes are the endless pasta-bilities (sorry), from classic penne and ravioli to squid ink dishes. It's not just the star of the dish that gets people excited. Customers also consider the various ingredients that come with pasta -- the sauce, the garnishes, the proteins. Yum!

With that said, where can you find the best pasta in Washington? According to Eat This, Not That, you should head over to...

Due' Cucina Italiana!

Here's what writers said about this neat restaurant:

"With great prices and even better eats, treating yourself to Due' Cucina pasta is a no-brainer. The fan-favorite seems to be the Mushroom and White Truffle Oil pasta. Made with cremini and shiitake mushrooms, white truffle oil, cream, and dill olive oil, you would never guess that this dish costs $10. Talk about bang for your buck!"

Due' Cucina has two locations in Seattle and one in Kirkland, Washington. They're available for dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering.

Click here for more neat restaurants serving up pasta in the U.S.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.