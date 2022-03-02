This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Parm In Utah

Breaded chicken breast, your favorite pasta and a whole lot of cheese. You really can't go wrong with ordering chicken parmesan at an Italian restaurant.

But where can you find the best?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the restaurants serving up the best chicken parms in every state. "From classic chicken parm options that are made with fresh, simple ingredients, to other reimaginings of the traditional dish (we're talking mushrooms, spinach, and maybe even a classic Mornay sauce) that will have you raving for days, these are the best-tasting chicken parm entrees available in all 50 states," the website said.

In Utah, the best chicken parm can be found at Carmine's in Salt Lake City. Here's what the health and wellness site had to say about the restaurant:

"Chef Carmine of Carmine's in Salt Lake City makes some of the best authentic Neapolitan dishes in town. A must-have is their chicken parm, which is made with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and is served with spaghetti."

Carmine's serves "a full Italian menu including housemade pasta & Neapolitan pizza paired with wines in chic quarters." It's located at 2477 Fort Union Blvd. in Salt Lake City.

You can read the full list of the best-tasting chicken parms here.