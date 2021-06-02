YFN Lucci Denied Bond In Racketeering Case

YFN Lucci will remain behind bars for the time being.

On Tuesday (June 2), a Fulton County superior court judge denied bond for the 30-year-old rapper, who has been behind bars since May 10, in connection to his gang-related racketeering case, according to Atlanta's WSBTV.

“The defendant will remain in a no-bond status at this time. Additionally, this court revokes any bonds previously issued in this case,” Judge Thomas Cox said during the bond hearing.

Last month, Lucci turned himself in to police custody, along with 11 others, who were named in a gang-related racketeering indictment that was filed on April 30. The 105-count indictment was reportedly targeting the Bloods gang.

Before surrendering, the Atlanta rapper, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, was out on bail for a separate murder case. He was released from jail on $500,000 bond back in February after being charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Lucci's latest charges include aggravated assault, armed robbery, property damage, murder, theft, and more. The previous murder charge against him is also included in the indictment.

Drew Findling, the rapper's attorney, said last month that his client is not a gang member, adding, “He’s not guilty of all charges."

