3 Teams Listed As 'Viable Possibilities' For Aaron Rodgers: Report
By Jason Hall
March 5, 2022
Three AFC teams are reportedly "viable possibilities" to land quarterback Aaron Rodgers if he decides to move on from the Green Bay Packers this offseason.
A source with knowledge of the situation told Pro Football Talk that Rodgers has deals lined up with the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans that would fall quickly into place once a trade is reached with the Packers.
"Thus, as we understand it, the current question isn’t simply Packers vs. Not the Packers. It’s Green Bay or Denver or Tennessee or Pittsburgh, with the final move hinging on whatever Rodgers decides to do," Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio wrote.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Rodgers is "going back and forth" on his future with the Packers and plans to "have something for the Packers and for the entire NFL world before free agency" begins on March 16.
From last night's Combine coverage: More on #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers being torn about his next move, while the Commanders swung big on Russell Wilson. pic.twitter.com/4WQvy09xWV— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2022
Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter Saturday (March 5) that Green Bay still hasn't "engaged in any trade scenarios regarding Aaron Rodgers" and is waiting on his decision before doing so.
With the start of the new league year 11 days away, the Packers still have not engaged in any trade scenarios regarding Aaron Rodgers and are awaiting their quarterback’s decision, per league sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2022
On Monday (February 28), Rapoport confirmed the Packers and Rodgers' representation met to discuss a new deal, which would make the back-to-back reigning NFL MVP the highest-paid player in the league on a per year basis.
"Nothing is done, but they are having discussions," Rapoport said on NFL Total Access. "They are having negotiations to have a deal, hopefully for them, ready to go if and when Aaron Rodgers firmly and finally decides that he wants to return."
Rodgers' decision is expected to hinder on the Packers' other offseason moves, including whether the team is able to re-sign All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and vice versa.
"Obviously everything around here centers around the quarterback. That's kind of how we do things," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said on February 23 via NFL.com. "It's a big piece. It's a domino that has to fall before we go down other avenues. So it's important as we go through this and the puzzle pieces that we got to make fit. That's the first one to go."
Rodgers shared a lengthy heartfelt Instagram post of several photos late Monday (February 21) night, which including one with the quote "Gratitude is the wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk," as part of a #MondayNightGraditude post "for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year," which included several Packers teammates.
"To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, @jordan3love and @kurtbenkert , you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys," Rodgers wrote.
"To the Friday Crew, @aiydacobb , @rcobb18 , @frankieshebby , and @davidbakhtiari , I loved every moment we got to spend together this year. Your love and support was overwhelming, and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you.
"To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made.
The former Super Bowl champion is once again facing an offseason in which his future with the Packers -- the only NFL franchise he's ever played for -- is in question after reportedly being "disgruntled" with the organization prior to returning last offseason.
"Everything is definitely on the table," Rodgers said during a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, addressing whether he was considering retirement while weighing whether or not to return to the Packers or seek a trade out of Green Bay. "There are things that seem more plausible or more likely, which I won't necessarily get into but the most important thing is first the commitment to playing and to go into the offseason and training and all that stuff is the first and then after that it's just conversations with my agent and Brian and looking at the desires of the team and the mindset moving forward and then making a decision from there."
Rodgers and Green Bay agreed to a reworked deal this past offseason after the reigning NFL Most Valuable Palyer arrived late to training camp amid reports of being "disgruntled" with the organization.