3 Teams Listed As 'Viable Possibilities' For Aaron Rodgers: Report

On Monday (February 28), Rapoport confirmed the Packers and Rodgers' representation met to discuss a new deal, which would make the back-to-back reigning NFL MVP the highest-paid player in the league on a per year basis.

"Nothing is done, but they are having discussions," Rapoport said on NFL Total Access. "They are having negotiations to have a deal, hopefully for them, ready to go if and when Aaron Rodgers firmly and finally decides that he wants to return."

Rodgers' decision is expected to hinder on the Packers' other offseason moves, including whether the team is able to re-sign All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and vice versa.

"Obviously everything around here centers around the quarterback. That's kind of how we do things," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said on February 23 via NFL.com. "It's a big piece. It's a domino that has to fall before we go down other avenues. So it's important as we go through this and the puzzle pieces that we got to make fit. That's the first one to go."

Rodgers shared a lengthy heartfelt Instagram post of several photos late Monday (February 21) night, which including one with the quote "Gratitude is the wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk," as part of a #MondayNightGraditude post "for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year," which included several Packers teammates.