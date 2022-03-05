Harry Styles, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus To Be Featured On 'Bridgerton' Season 2

While you're watching the new season of Bridgerton, keep an ear out for some of your favorite music artists!

Netflix announced Friday every instrumental pop cover that would be featured in the highly-anticipated second season of the hit Netflix show — and you won't be disappointed.

Last season, Bridgerton viewers got orchestral covers and renditions of "bad guy" by Billie Eilish, "thank u, next" by Ariana Grande, "In My Blood" by Shawn Mendes and "Wildest Dreams" by Taylor Swift. For season 2, premiering on Netflix on March 25, the soundtrack is going to keep the good vibes going.

"I chose all of these songs for very specific reasons. Each one is incredibly powerful and deeply emotional in its own special way. I always try many different songs for any one scene before landing on the perfect one to use. This season, I couldn’t be more thrilled about our musical playlist," showrunner Chris Van Dusen said in a press release.