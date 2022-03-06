The Chainsmokers React To Kanye West Sampling One Of Their Songs

The Chainsmokers have just spoken about what they think of Kanye West sampling one of their tracks on his most recent single "City of Gods." The single from West's eleventh studio album Donda 2 was released on February 11 and features Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys.

During their appearance on the 'Smallzy's Celebrity Small Talk' podcast, the DJ duo of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart shared that they were blown away when they found out the song had sampled the chorus from one of their lesser-known songs.

"We had heard a few months ago that he had taken our song 'New York City' and sampled it as the hook - this is a song from way even before our first album, it was on one of our EPs," explained Taggart. "He had used that, and then they created a beat over it and he was on it. And then a couple of weeks ago, they were like, 'You know that song? Now it's gonna have Alicia Keys and Kanye West on it.'"

The sample was a big win for them as they shared their frustrations with past collaborations that fell through. "We've had beats that we made that we've heard Drake was getting on and you get your hopes up," Taggart continued. "When ['City of Gods'] actually came out and we saw them shooting the music video, it got pretty real."