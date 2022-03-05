Kim Kardashian has something to say about her ex-husband's new music video that features her new boyfriend.

Kanye West and The Game released a music video earlier this week for their new song, "Eazy." The song already had controversial lyrics regarding Pete Davidson — "God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**" — but the music video took things one step further. Ye is seen kidnapping and burying a claymation version of Davidson alive.

Kardashian is not happy. In fact, she's "furious."

"She thinks it's way too violent and is upset. She's really upset with Kanye that he'd do this. She's completely over all of this and she wants it to stop," a source told People.

The source added that this issue is a continuation of Kardashian and West's previous dispute over whether or not their daughter North should be allowed to post videos on TikTok. The source said Kardashian "doesn't understand how Kanye can get upset about North being on TikTok yet he can put out these kinds of videos. It makes no sense to her ... Kim's No. 1 concern right now is making sure that her children are protected from the situation because everything plays out in the public eye and that's very difficult when there are children involved. She is very angry about the violence and she just feels that it's inappropriate and wrong."

You can watch Ye and The Game's "Eazy" music video below: