This Is The Best Asian Restaurant In Indiana

By Dani Medina

March 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Lo mein? General Tso's chicken? Sushi? My mouth is watering, too!

If you're craving a meal from an Asian restaurant and not sure where to order from, look no further. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best Asian restaurant in every state. Here's how they did it:

All the businesses on this list are in the "Chinese" category on Yelp. "Best" is measured using an algorithm that looks at the number of reviews and star ratings for a business. ... We also broadened our scope from the best Chinese restaurant in every state to the best Asian restaurant in every state after further review of the data that Yelp sent showed that many restaurants on the list provided were more broadly Asian cuisines, not just Chinese.

Some other types of cuisine mentioned on the list include Japanese, Malaysian, Thai and Vietnamese.

In Indiana, the best Asian restaurant is Asian Kitchen in Hammond. Here's what the health and lifestyle said about the restaurant:

Asian Kitchen offers up Chinese- and Vietnamese-centric dishes, from crab Rangoon and shrimp fried rice to Vietnamese chili and lemongrass chicken to pho.

Asian Kitchen is located at 6412 Calumet Avenue in Hammond.

To read the full list of the best Asian restaurants by state, click here.

