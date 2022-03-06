This Is The Best Asian Restaurant In Texas

Lo mein? General Tso's chicken? Sushi? My mouth is watering, too!

If you're craving a meal from an Asian restaurant and not sure where to order from, look no further. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best Asian restaurant in every state. Here's how they did it:

All the businesses on this list are in the "Chinese" category on Yelp. "Best" is measured using an algorithm that looks at the number of reviews and star ratings for a business. ... We also broadened our scope from the best Chinese restaurant in every state to the best Asian restaurant in every state after further review of the data that Yelp sent showed that many restaurants on the list provided were more broadly Asian cuisines, not just Chinese.

Some other types of cuisine mentioned on the list include Japanese, Malaysian, Thai and Vietnamese.

In Texas, the best Asian restaurant is Sichuan House in San Antonio. Here's what the health and lifestyle said about the restaurant:

Sichuan House in San Antonio, Texas, has a distinctive dish that Yelp reviewers call mapo tofu—a savory dish that includes minced beef and is seasoned with garlic, ginger, and scallions.

Sichuan House is located at 3505 Wurzbach Road #103 in San Antonio.

To read the full list of the best Asian restaurants by state, click here.