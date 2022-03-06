This Is The Best Asian Restaurant In Utah

Lo mein? General Tso's chicken? Sushi? My mouth is watering, too!

If you're craving a meal from an Asian restaurant and not sure where to order from, look no further. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best Asian restaurant in every state. Here's how they did it:

All the businesses on this list are in the "Chinese" category on Yelp. "Best" is measured using an algorithm that looks at the number of reviews and star ratings for a business. ... We also broadened our scope from the best Chinese restaurant in every state to the best Asian restaurant in every state after further review of the data that Yelp sent showed that many restaurants on the list provided were more broadly Asian cuisines, not just Chinese.

Some other types of cuisine mentioned on the list include Japanese, Malaysian, Thai and Vietnamese.

In Utah, the best Asian restaurant is Potstickers Plus 1 in Sandy. Here's what the health and lifestyle said about the restaurant:

Can you guess what's served at this restaurant? If you're a potsticker fan, you're bound to find something you love at this place. If you need a suggestion though, here's what one person had to say on Yelp: "My favorite hands down were the sweet corn and pork potsticker followed closely by the pork and vegetable combo."

Potstickers Plus 1 is located at 26 S 2000 E in Salt Lake City.

To read the full list of the best Asian restaurants by state, click here.