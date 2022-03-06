This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Indiana

They might not look like much on the outside, but hole-in-the-wall restaurants have a lot to offer on the inside!

Whether it's sandwiches, brews or pizza, there's nothing like a delicious meal inside one of these hole-in-the-wall joints. But where can you find the best one?

Love Food compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in each state. "From historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food, we’ve rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the US," the food website said.

In Indiana, the best hole-in-the-wall joint is Oasis Diner in Plainfield. Here's what the food website had to say about the restaurant:

It’s always lunchtime at Oasis Diner – or at least it feels that way. Shelves inside this cute, colorful spot display a range of vintage lunch boxes with illustrations from E.T. to Mickey Mouse. It’s like stepping back in time in the best possible way, with the building itself shipped from New Jersey in 1954. The menu is an equally appealing list of comforting, carb-loaded dishes, with the Patty Melt one of the favorites.

Oasis Diner is located at 405 W Main St. in Plainfield.

To read Love Food's full list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants by state, click here.