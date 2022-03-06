This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Texas

By Dani Medina

March 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

They might not look like much on the outside, but hole-in-the-wall restaurants have a lot to offer on the inside!

Whether it's sandwiches, brews or pizza, there's nothing like a delicious meal inside one of these hole-in-the-wall joints. But where can you find the best one?

Love Food compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in each state. "From historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food, we’ve rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the US," the food website said.

In Texas, the best hole-in-the-wall joint is Little Czech Bakery in West. Here's what the food website had to say about the restaurant:

Czech Stop, a Shell gas station, deli and store has a little secret inside. Little Czech Bakery draws on West’s Czech heritage by specializing in kolaches. These freshly baked pastries are filled with a range of sweet or savory fillings from fruit with cream cheese to sausage with sauerkraut, and they’re just perfect. There’s a handful of tables for eating in or people can grab a bag for the road.

Little Czech Bakery is located at 105 N College Ave in West.

To read Love Food's full list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants by state, click here.

