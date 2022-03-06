This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Utah

They might not look like much on the outside, but hole-in-the-wall restaurants have a lot to offer on the inside!

Whether it's sandwiches, brews or pizza, there's nothing like a delicious meal inside one of these hole-in-the-wall joints. But where can you find the best one?

Love Food compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in each state. "From historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food, we’ve rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the US," the food website said.

In Utah, the best hole-in-the-wall joint is Five Sushi Brothers in Provo. Here's what the food website had to say about the restaurant:

The food at Five Sushi Brothers, a small spot with just a few tables, is so good that the restaurant has won a legion of loyal fans and is especially popular as a place to satisfy late-night cravings. People particularly rave about the gyoza dumplings and the cute atmosphere. There’s also a location inside the Walmart in Orem.

Five Sushi Brothers is located at 445 Freedom Blvd 200 W in Provo.

To read Love Food's full list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants by state, click here.