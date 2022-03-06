WATCH: Man Releases Live Bat During Batman Movie At Texas Theater

By Dani Medina

March 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Guests at a weekend showing of The Batman at a Texas movie theater were surprised by a special guest.

Batman was there! Just kidding. Batman without the "man" was in attendance at the Moviehouse & Eatery in northwest Austin on Friday night. A guest intentionally released a bat into the theater during the movie, according to KXAN.

The movie had to be paused and employees and management tried to get the bat out of the theater, but the attempts were unsuccessful.

"Local animal control was immediately contacted, and they have been overseeing the situation to ensure guest, associate and animal safety," Heidi Deno, Moviehouse & Eatery general manager told KXAN.

Deno said she thinks it was a "prank."

"To ensure a prank like this does not again occur, we will be adding additional security and checking all bags upon guest entry," she said.

KXAN reported the theater offered refunds to the patrons in the theater, but a good chunk of the viewers decided to stay and watch the movie.

You can watch the video of the bat flying around the Austin movie theater below:

