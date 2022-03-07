Breland & Thomas Rhett Take The ACMs To Church With 'Praise The Lord'

Breland and Thomas Rhett took the crowd to church during their energetic performance of "Praise the Lord" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Prior to his performance, Breland also got a shoutout during the night as a Breakthrough artist for his cross-genre hits. During the ACM performance, he teamed up with "Slow Down Summer" singer for their collaboration thanking God for everything from Southern women and crispy chicken to bartenders who serve you a little extra on the side.

As Rhett, who had his own performance earlier in the night, joined the "My Truck" singer on stage, and the duo was backed up by a gospel choir lining the aisles and wearing bright yellow robes, the two praised the Lord, saying, "He rockin' with me that's for sure."

Breland first teased "Praise the Lord" on TikTok, saying it was "everything I want and need and more." He asked fans who they think should he should collaborate with, but ultimately it seems everything worked out with Rhett.

Rhett is one of many country artists set to take the stage at the iHeartCountry Festival this May. Fans can tune in and stream the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival on iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations in local markets across the country, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app on May 7th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT (7 p.m. CT).