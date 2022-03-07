Brothers Osborne Have A Bone To Pick In 2022 ACM Awards Performance

If you have skeletons in your closest, Brothers Osborne have a bone to pick with you.

Hot off their Academy of Country Music win for Best Duo, the Brothers Osborne hit the ACM stage with their hit "Skeltons." Donning black and white suits, the award-winning duo rocked out to the accusatory track, saying they weren't born yesterday.

The duo's simple suits then lit up with color as a black light illuminated the band and a giant skull appeared on the stage floor.

"You got skeletons in your closet, it's written all over your face. Every little lie stacked so high, can't keep your story straight... You got skeletons in your closet and I got bones to pick with them," they sang.

The Brothers Osborne also closed out the 57th ACM Awards with an energetic performance of "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" with Brittney Spencer.

After debuting their album Skeletons in 2020, they decided to add some more songs for the release of Skeletons Deluxe, which dropped earlier this year. In addition to their music, they also recently dipped their toe into the NFT game. Last month, they released their first-ever NFT for just 10 fans, available on the Fanpage website. They worked with renowned poster artist Matthew Decker to create both the NFT and physical poster.