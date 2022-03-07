Florence + The Machine Share First Song Written In Lockdown

By Katrina Nattress

March 8, 2022

Just two weeks after sharing a single called "King," Florence + The Machine are back with another new song called "Heaven Is Here."

“‘Heaven is Here’ was the first song I wrote in lockdown after an extended period of not being able to get to the studio,” bandleader Florence Welch said in a statement. “I wanted to make something monstrous. And this clamour of joy, fury and grief was the first thing that came out. With dance studios also shut it was my dream to one day create choreography with it. So it’s one of the first pieces of music I have made specifically with contemporary dance in mind.”

In a social media post, Welch revealed that the video was filmed in Kyiv, Ukraine and two dancers featured in it are currently sheltering as Russian attacks continue. "Two of the dancers in this video are currently sheltering," she wrote. "To my brave and beautiful sisters Maryne and Anastasiia, I love you. I wish I could put my arms around you. Strength"

Florence + The Machine have yet to announce a new album. Their last was 2018's High As Hope; however, Welch has released two stand alone singles since there: "Call Me Cruella" featured in Disney's Cruella and "Light of Love" in 2020.

Florence + the Machine
