Georgia Driver Lied, Told Kids School Bus Broke Down & Tried Offering Ride

A woman in a car approached two children waiting for the school bus and told them their bus had broken down, when it had not.

According to WSB-TV, Milton police said on Friday (March 4), around 8:30 a.m., a female driver drove up to a school bus stop and lied to two Northwestern middle school students, who are siblings.

The unknown woman told the kids that their school bus had broken down and she offered them a ride.

The younger child went up his driveway and told his mother what was going on, while the older child told the woman that if the bus actually broke down, their mom would give them a ride to school.

"The juvenile siblings involved did the right thing in alerting adults," Milton police stated. "Still, we do want people to be mindful that this happened, especially as it serves as a reminder about the importance of teaching children to be careful when dealing with strangers."

Police say they do not know what the woman's motive was and have not been able to identify her or her car.

The woman s described to be in her 70s or 80s.

If you have any information or have experienced a similar situation, please call 911 or email Sgt. Christopher Bradshaw.