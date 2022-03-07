Here's Where You Can Find The Best Milkshake In Indiana

By Dani Medina

March 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Alright. You finished your meal and now it's time for dessert. What's your go-to? Cake? Cookies? Ice cream?

How about a delicious milkshake?

Love Food compiled a list of the best milkshake you can find in every state — and it's making my mouth water. Here's what the food website said about their list:

Milkshakes are about as American as apple pie, and every state has their own mouthwatering options. Here, we've picked the best of them, from towering freakshakes heavy with toppings to deliciously understated chocolate or vanilla options.

In Indiana, the best milkshake is the Brownie Sundae Extreme Shake at Just Cream Ice Cream Boutique in Fort Wayne. Here's what Love Food had to say about this delicious treat:

The Extreme Shakes at Just Cream Ice Cream Boutique – a cute and colourful ice cream parlour in Fort Wayne – are as eye-catching as they are delicious. For chocaholics, the Brownie Sundae stands out among the rest. The towering vanilla milkshake is weighed down by hot fudge and caramel, vanilla ice cream and whipped cream, and moreish brownie bites to boot.

Just Cream Ice Cream Boutique is located at 338 E Dupont Rd in Fort Wayne.

To read Love Food's full list of the best milkshakes, click here.

