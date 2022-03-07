This Is The Best Brunch Spot In Indiana

Grab the gang — it's time for brunch!

Whether you're craving waffles and french toast or sandwiches and french fries, there's something at brunch for everyone. And you can't forget about the mimosas — especially if they're bottomless!

But where can you find the best brunch? Love Food compiled a list of the best brunch spots in every state. Here's what the food website had to say about their list:

We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and there's something special about starting off with a leisurely brunch too. Whether you like your first meal to be sweet or savory, topped with poached or scrambled eggs, or served on pancakes or waffles, we've got you covered with the best breakfast and brunch spots in every state.

In Indiana, the best restaurant to get brunch is Milktooth in Indianapolis. Here's what Love Food said about the brunch spot:

Since 2014, Milktooth has been the go-to breakfast place in all of Indiana and has attracted many a visitor from other states too. When it opened, chef Jonathan Brooks excited everyone with Dutch baby pancakes and a rotating selection of toppings. Not much has changed since then, though the menu is a bit more refined with options like key lime beignet doughnuts and herbed sausages on a milk muffin. And it's still so good that you'll want to eat as much as you possibly can.

Milktooth is located at 534 Virginia Avenue in Indianapolis.

To see Love Food's full list of the best brunch spots, click here.