Here's Where You Can Find The Best Milkshake In Texas

Alright. You finished your meal and now it's time for dessert. What's your go-to? Cake? Cookies? Ice cream?

How about a delicious milkshake?

Love Food compiled a list of the best milkshake you can find in every state — and it's making my mouth water. Here's what the food website said about their list:

Milkshakes are about as American as apple pie, and every state has their own mouthwatering options. Here, we've picked the best of them, from towering freakshakes heavy with toppings to deliciously understated chocolate or vanilla options.

In Texas, the best milkshake is the Salted Caramel Milkshake at Sweet Ritual in Austin. Here's what Love Food had to say about this delicious treat:

Austin's Sweet Ritual has been doling out delicious dairy-free ice cream and shakes since 2011. Each shake is made with vanilla soft serve and organic soya milk, and the Salted Caramel option comes with house-made caramel sauce. Want to kick things up a gear? Try the Caramel Deluxe "Fancy" option, which also comes with chopped peanuts and crumbled Oreos.

Sweet Ritual is located at 4631 Airport Blvd #125 in Austin. According to Sweet Ritual's website, the Austin location is temporarily closed, but you can still purchase pints of ice cream at several locations around Austin.

