This Is The Best Brunch Spot In Texas

Grab the gang — it's time for brunch!

Whether you're craving waffles and french toast or sandwiches and french fries, there's something at brunch for everyone. And you can't forget about the mimosas — especially if they're bottomless!

But where can you find the best brunch? Love Food compiled a list of the best brunch spots in every state. Here's what the food website had to say about their list:

We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and there's something special about starting off with a leisurely brunch too. Whether you like your first meal to be sweet or savory, topped with poached or scrambled eggs, or served on pancakes or waffles, we've got you covered with the best breakfast and brunch spots in every state.

In Texas, the best restaurant to get brunch is Maple Leaf Diner in Dallas. Here's what Love Food said about the brunch spot:

A Canadian diner in the heart of Texas, Maple Leaf is a perfect match for the Lone Star State, with its oversized plates of incredibly delicious food. Thankfully breakfast here is served all day, everyday, so you're never too far away from the diner's famous country sausage waffle, steak waffle or chicken and bacon waffle (pictured). Don't forget to order a Bloody Caesar too – a take on a Bloody Mary, this is the ultimate Canadian breakfast cocktail.

Maple Leaf Diner is located at 12817 Preston Road #129 in Dallas.

