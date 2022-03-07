Here's Where You Can Find The Best Milkshake In Utah

Alright. You finished your meal and now it's time for dessert. What's your go-to? Cake? Cookies? Ice cream?

How about a delicious milkshake?

Love Food compiled a list of the best milkshake you can find in every state — and it's making my mouth water. Here's what the food website said about their list:

Milkshakes are about as American as apple pie, and every state has their own mouthwatering options. Here, we've picked the best of them, from towering freakshakes heavy with toppings to deliciously understated chocolate or vanilla options.

In Utah, the best milkshake is the Reese's Shake at the Iceberg Drive Inn. Here's what Love Food had to say about this delicious treat:

If you like your shakes extra thick, then this small southwestern chain is the place for you. They've a history dating back to the 1960s and have served shakes from the very beginning, so their super-thick creations are expertly blended. A signature is the Reese's Shake, a delectable blend of vanilla ice cream, peanut butter and chocolate.

There are nine Iceberg Drive Inn locations throughout Utah.

