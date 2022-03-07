This Is The Best Brunch Spot In Utah

Grab the gang — it's time for brunch!

Whether you're craving waffles and french toast or sandwiches and french fries, there's something at brunch for everyone. And you can't forget about the mimosas — especially if they're bottomless!

But where can you find the best brunch? Love Food compiled a list of the best brunch spots in every state. Here's what the food website had to say about their list:

We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and there's something special about starting off with a leisurely brunch too. Whether you like your first meal to be sweet or savory, topped with poached or scrambled eggs, or served on pancakes or waffles, we've got you covered with the best breakfast and brunch spots in every state.

In Utah, the best restaurant to get brunch is Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade in Salt Lake City. Here's what Love Food said about the brunch spot:

The main thing to order at this Salt Lake City brunch favourite is the Hoss (pictured). A definite customer favourite, it's fried chicken breast, egg, bacon and Cheddar stacked on a biscuit, then slathered in sausage gravy and topped with green onion. Other equally outrageous breakfast options include the breakfast burrito stuffed to the brim with everything from chorizo and cheese sauce to tomatoes and black beans, as well as Conspiracy Cakes – pancakes with butter, maple syrup, egg and bacon.

Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade is located at 54 W 1700 S in Salt Lake City.

To see Love Food's full list of the best brunch spots, click here.