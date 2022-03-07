Jordan Davis & Luke Bryan Team Up To 'Buy Dirt' At 2022 ACM Awards

Jordan Davis teamed up with Luke Bryan to perform their hit collaboration "Buy Dirt" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Monday (March 7).

With a country-sky background of bright blue skies and a golden wheat field, the pair sang about the important things in life, like "finding the one you can't live without" and "adding a few limbs to your family tree" because, "the truth about it is, it all goes by real quick. You can't buy happiness but you can buy dirt."

Davis had a busy year in 2021, adding "a few limbs to the family tree" himself with the birth of his and wife, Kristin's, second child. The pair, who have been married since 2017, welcomed their son, Locklan Joseph, on September 5. He announced the happy news on his Instagram after previously telling fans to "add me to the list of artists putting out new music and having kids during quarantine."

"God is good..." the father of two captioned a series of photos with the newborn. "Locklan Joseph arrived yesterday, and he is perfect," he captioned a series of photos with the newborn. He also made sure to give a sweet shout out to his wife, adding, "Kristen is the toughest person I've ever met and she did such an amazing job getting him here."

Locklan joins the couple's first child, daughter Eloise Larkin, who was born in November 2019.