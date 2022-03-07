Kane Brown Slows Things Down With 'Leave You Alone' ACM Awards Performance

By Sarah Tate

March 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

When Kane Brown says forever, he means forever.

The "One Mississippi" singer slowed things down at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Monday (March 7) for a performance of his hit "Leave You Alone."

The laid-back performance may not have been as flashy as some of his others, but it's heartfelt message rang clear to everyone in the audience as he sang, "My love won't leave you alone. Just so you know when I say forever, girl, I mean I'm never, ever gonna do you wrong and I won't let you go."

Brown recently shared a look behind the scenes of another of his hits, "One Mississippi," with a video of some fun facts from filming, including that so many pyrotechnics were involved that emergency vehicles arrived on set to check on them.

In addition to his music, Brown recently welcomed his second daughter, Kodi Jane, with wife, Katelyn. The couple also shares 2-year-old daughter Kingsley Rose, whom they welcomed in October 2019.

Kane and Katelyn kept their second pregnancy a total secret from the public, surprising fans on New Year's Day to announce that the "secrets out" and share the first photos of their newborn. Brown recently opened up about the surprising "noble" name they nearly gave the newborn before finally deciding on Kodi.

