This Is The Best Bakery In Nevada

I think that we can all agree that there is nothing better than fresh baked goods. From cakes and doughnuts to loaves of bread and pastries, there no possible way you can go wrong.

Thankfully, there are tons of talented bakers all over the state offering up some of the most delicious baked goods around. But who has the best?

Mashed compiled a list of each state's best bakery. The website states, "Each state is home to a multitude of bakeries, but there are a few that stand out, offering the flakiest pastries, the most beautiful breads, or even the most innovative concoctions. By scouring reviews, looking through awards, and, of course, a bit of eating of our own, we've put together a guide showcasing the best bakery in every state."

According to Mashed, the best bakery in Nevada is Freed's Bakery in Las Vegas. What makes it so special? The website explains:

"Baking in Las Vegas since 1959, Freed's is known for an extensive menu, from French macarons and cookies to eclairs and cannoli. But what really sets Freed's apart is its cake, sold by the slice at the bakery, working up to eight-inch party cakes, full sheet cakes, and everything beyond. Freed's certainly had its time in the spotlight on the Food Network's Vegas Cakes, but customers give their cakes the same acclaim, with reviews saying they're super moist, not too sweet, and absolutely delicious."

