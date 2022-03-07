This Is The Best Bakery In Oklahoma

I think that we can all agree that there is nothing better than fresh baked goods. From cakes and doughnuts to loaves of bread and pastries, there no possible way you can go wrong.

Thankfully, there are tons of talented bakers all over the state offering up some of the most delicious baked goods around. But who has the best?

Mashed compiled a list of each state's best bakery. The website states, "Each state is home to a multitude of bakeries, but there are a few that stand out, offering the flakiest pastries, the most beautiful breads, or even the most innovative concoctions. By scouring reviews, looking through awards, and, of course, a bit of eating of our own, we've put together a guide showcasing the best bakery in every state."

According to Mashed, the best bakery in Oklahoma is Pie Junkie in Oklahoma City. What makes it so special? The website explains:

"A top-notch bakery in Oklahoma City since 2010, Pie Junkie is the perfect place for people who love pie. You can go in and grab a slice of pie or take home a whole pie ... or two. Flavors range from classic apple and cherry to unique offerings such as the Drunken Turtle with salted bourbon caramel and pecans. USA Today noted this stop as a great pie shop, and its rave reviews tend to agree."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best bakery.