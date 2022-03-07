This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In North Carolina

If you're looking for a place to grab a bite to eat, you can always stop by one of the many tried and true popular restaurants or food chains around the state for a meal that is sure to please. However, some of the best food comes from hidden gems and little known restaurants.

LoveFood compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in each state, including this spot in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. According to the food blog:

"From historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food, we've rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the US."

So what restaurant was named the best "hole-in-the-wall" place to eat in North Carolina?

Country Deli

If you're not paying attention, you may drive past one of the best spots to eat in North Carolina. Country Deli in Kill Devil Hills is a fan-favorite when it comes to sandwiches, saying on its website, "we have yet to fail at satisfying a sandwich craving — and that's the way we plan to keep it."

Here's what LoveFood had to say about North Carolina's best hole-in-the-wall restaurant:

"Country Deli, located on the state's Outer Banks line of barrier islands, is famous for its overstuffed sandwiches, so big that customers often save half for later. Generous fillings include BLT and delicious cheeses, while the cookies, cakes and ice cream sandwiches are popular too. There's also a range of deli foods, most from local producers, on sale."

Check out the full report here.