This Is The Richest Town In Nevada

When you think of the wealthiest area near you- beautiful homes, nice cars, and fancy restaurants pop into your mind.

Stacker looked at the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau Five-Year American Community Survey to determine exactly which area in each state was deemed the richest.

Stacker ranked the locations by a few factors, including the unemployment rate and median household income. If there was a tie between two cities, the percentage of people making more than $200,000 in that area was the tiebreaker.

Any town or city that had a population of fewer than 1,000 people was excluded from the list.

Can you guess which city in Nevada was named the richest?

According to the report, the wealthiest city in Nevada is Elko.

Here are some Elko statistics:

Median household income: $79,205 (15.3% more than U.S. median income)

Households earning over $200,000: 382 (5.3% of households)

Median earnings for workers: $42,601 (male: $72,089; female: $44,289)

Civilian population with health insurance: 86.3%

Unemployment rate: 5%

Families with income below poverty level: 10.1%

Here is what Stacker also had to say about Elko:

"The Gold Rush might be long over, but for Elko, Nevada, it’s only just beginning. According to the Review Journal, Nevada is home to one of six major gold producing areas in the world, and two new deposits have recently been found near Elko. Gold is the state’s top overseas export and produces more than 80% of the gold mined in the United States. Data USA reports the highest-paying industry in Elko is mining and quarrying."

To see the richest areas in each state, click here.