2 Salt Lake City Music Festivals Announce Star-Studded Lineups

By Dani Medina

March 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Mark your calendars, Salt Lake City. Two music festivals are coming your way this summer!

LoveLoud Fest and the Twilight Concert Series both announced their lineups earlier this week. LoveLoud Festival is scheduled for May 14 at Vivint Arena. The 35th Annual Twilight Concert Series has dates scheduled starting July 14 through September at the Gallivan Center.

LoveLoud "aims to ignite conversation about what it means to unconditionally love, understand, accept, and support our LGBTQ+ communities," according to its website. Tickets go on sale Wednesday. Here's a look at the lineup:

The Twilight Concert Series, presented by the Salt Lake City Arts Council, "presents a wide range of nationally recognized and upcoming musicians from across the country and around the world, paired with local musicians and performers." Here's a look at the lineup:

Season tickets are on sale now. Tickets to individual events go on sale Tuesday, March 8 at 10 a.m.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.