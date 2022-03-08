2 Salt Lake City Music Festivals Announce Star-Studded Lineups

Mark your calendars, Salt Lake City. Two music festivals are coming your way this summer!

LoveLoud Fest and the Twilight Concert Series both announced their lineups earlier this week. LoveLoud Festival is scheduled for May 14 at Vivint Arena. The 35th Annual Twilight Concert Series has dates scheduled starting July 14 through September at the Gallivan Center.

LoveLoud "aims to ignite conversation about what it means to unconditionally love, understand, accept, and support our LGBTQ+ communities," according to its website. Tickets go on sale Wednesday. Here's a look at the lineup: