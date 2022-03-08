2 Salt Lake City Music Festivals Announce Star-Studded Lineups
By Dani Medina
March 8, 2022
Mark your calendars, Salt Lake City. Two music festivals are coming your way this summer!
LoveLoud Fest and the Twilight Concert Series both announced their lineups earlier this week. LoveLoud Festival is scheduled for May 14 at Vivint Arena. The 35th Annual Twilight Concert Series has dates scheduled starting July 14 through September at the Gallivan Center.
LoveLoud "aims to ignite conversation about what it means to unconditionally love, understand, accept, and support our LGBTQ+ communities," according to its website. Tickets go on sale Wednesday. Here's a look at the lineup:
- Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons
- Willow
- Neon Trees
- The Aces
- Anitta
- Mat and Savanna Shaw
The Twilight Concert Series, presented by the Salt Lake City Arts Council, "presents a wide range of nationally recognized and upcoming musicians from across the country and around the world, paired with local musicians and performers." Here's a look at the lineup:
- July 14: Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Houndmouth, Dad Bod
- August 6: Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Spencer.
- August 11: The Decemberists, Brigid Mae Power
- August 16: Cuco
- September 2: Shakey Graves, Sierra Ferrell, Michelle Moonshine
Season tickets are on sale now. Tickets to individual events go on sale Tuesday, March 8 at 10 a.m.