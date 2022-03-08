Guy Fieri Opens First 'Downtown Flavortown' In Tennessee

Downtown Flavortown is officially open!

On Tuesday (March 8), Guy Fieri's new restaurant and entertainment center opened its doors in the Mountain Mile Shopping Complex in Pigeon Forge. The TV personality and chef partnered with FACE Amusement Group to bring the 43,000-square-foot center to one of the biggest destinations in Tennessee and it's sure to be fun for the whole family.

Downtown Flavortown will have a 300-seat restaurant, duck pin bowling alley, state-of-the-art arcade games, a "Freaky Tiki" bar, and much more. Fans of Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives will also be able to have their photo taken with a 1968 Chevy Camaro, just like the iconic roadster he drives on the hit show.

"No matter where you go in this great country, I can put ya' on the road to Flavortown, real deal food and good times, that's what I'm all about," said Fieri. "But there's one experience that I've been saving for a special time and place. I'm talking next level, go big or go home, the ultimate party. And I'm bringing the great people of Pigeon Forge with me ... to Downtown Flavortown. Scratch made food, craft cocktails, Tiki bar, bowling, gaming .. you name it, we're bringing it!"