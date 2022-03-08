Instagram-Worthy Cafe Opening Newest Location On Las Vegas Strip

By Ginny Reese

March 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Beloved local eatery Cafe Lola has announced that it will open its fourth location on the Las Vegas Strip, reported Fox 5 Vegas.

According to a news release, founders Alexandra Lourdes and Lin Jerome said the new location of their European-inspired café will open at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace sometime this summer. It will be in the Festival Court area, adjacent to Agent Provocateur and Tourneau.

The new location will be complete with Café Lola's signature floral walls, velvet couches, coffee, dining offerings, and a champagne selection.

Co-Owners Alexandra Lourdes and Lin Jerome said:

"It’s been a huge goal of ours to open a Café Lola on the Las Vegas Strip. We are thrilled that locals and visitors will soon be able to experience even more fun and feminine charm that Café Lola is known for."

The eatery announced on Instagram:

"Café Lola number 4 is coming to the strip! Stay tuned to our social channels for another important announcement coming soon about where our next Café will be located! We’re so excited to share with you all. 💕"

Click here to check out Café Lola's menu.

