Middle Tennessee School Placed On Lockdown For Potential Threat

By Sarah Tate

March 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Police in Middle Tennessee are investigating a potential threat that resulted in at least one mid-state school getting locked down.

With less than two weeks before Cheatham County Schools goes on Spring Break, one of the district's high schools was placed on lockdown Tuesday (March 8) morning. According to WKRN, Cheatham County Central High School was locked down after a threat toward it and Cheatham County Middle School circulated online. While the high school was placed on lockdown, the middle school was only made to follow lockdown procedures out of an abundance of caution.

During the investigation, it was determined that all students were safe and accounted for, the news outlet reports. Students at both schools were dismissed at 2:45 p.m., with the high school having a heavy police presence in case of the potential threat.

A statement from the district confirmed that the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office would continue to investigate the potential threat on the high school's campus.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, no additional information has been released.

This newest incident follows a growing trend of threats issued against mid-state schools. While some have been determined to be a prank, such as the student who admitted he wanted to leave class early, others have resulted in students being charged.

