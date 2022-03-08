Minnesota Firefighters Caught Doing Good Deed For Man Taken To The Hospital

Minnesota firefighters went above and beyond for a man after being taken to the hospital.

According to a post from the Plymouth Fire Department, Plymouth firefighters shoveled snow from the driveway of a man who had a medical emergency and needed to be taken to the hospital.

The tweet was a screenshot of a post made by the husband's wife. In the post she made, she said that her husband was starting the snowblower when he felt a heart attack coming on. He went inside and they called 911.

When emergency services arrived, they ensured he was stable and got him off to the hospital. When the woman was getting ready to leave for the hospital, she noticed the firefighters finishing what her husband wasn't able to.

"I was getting into the car to go to the hospital, I saw the firefighters shoveling our whole driveway," the post read.

She included a photo of the firefighters hard at work on her driveway.

"Cannot say enough good things about these guys. God bless every one of those guys and gals, you are the best," she added.

