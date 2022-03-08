Phoenix Convenience Store Sold $1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket

It's time to check your Powerball tickets. According to Arizona Lottery officials, a convenience store in north Phoenix sold a winning ticket worth $1 million.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that a brief statement said the ticket was for the drawing on March 5th. It was sold at a Circle K store near 27th Avenue and Butler Drive, south of the intersection of Dunlap and Interstate 17.

Lottery officials did not otherwise state when the ticket was sold.

The ticket matched all five numbers, but did not match the Powerball number.

The winning numbers for the March 5 Powerball drawing were: 8, 23, 37, 52, 63. The Powerball was 13.