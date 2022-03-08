Phoenix Convenience Store Sold $1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket

By Ginny Reese

March 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's time to check your Powerball tickets. According to Arizona Lottery officials, a convenience store in north Phoenix sold a winning ticket worth $1 million.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that a brief statement said the ticket was for the drawing on March 5th. It was sold at a Circle K store near 27th Avenue and Butler Drive, south of the intersection of Dunlap and Interstate 17.

Lottery officials did not otherwise state when the ticket was sold.

The ticket matched all five numbers, but did not match the Powerball number.

The winning numbers for the March 5 Powerball drawing were: 8, 23, 37, 52, 63. The Powerball was 13.

Earlier this month, two tickets with big wins were sold here in the state. The first winner, worth $50,000 was sold at a Shell Food Mart in Mesa. That store is located at 2737 North Power Road.

The second winning ticket was sold at the Speedway in Marana located at 12030 North Dove Mountain Boulevard.

Both of the winning tickets had matches on four out of five numbers, plus the red Powerball.

In case you missed it, the winning numbers were 7, 21, 39, 47, 55, and a Powerball of 19.

