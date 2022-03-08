Prince Harry Dons Green Cowboy Hat In Surprise Appearance At Texas Rodeo

A Texas rodeo had a very special — and royal — guest over the weekend.

Prince Harry traded in his top hat for a cowboy hat Saturday when he visited the Stockyards Championship Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas, according to Entertainment Tonight. The Duke of Sussex is seen in a photo sporting an army green cowboy hat as he talks to other rodeo-goers. The photo was posted by Cindy Reid, the secretary of the Stockyard Championship Rodeo. She captioned it: "Where was Prince Harry Saturday night? Oooooh, just hanging out behind the bucking chutes at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo!! Loooove it!! Thank you for the visit!!"

The photo on Instagram has since been deleted, but thankfully, royals lovers shared screenshots on social media of Prince Harry in Texas.